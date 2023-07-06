WAYNE — The new Sanctuary Apartments in Wayne will be open to the public later this summer.
Tours of the building’s six apartment units, which are still under construction but could be completed in August, will be offered later this week.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 7, in the former First Baptist Church near Fourth and Main streets.
The original building and former church was built in 1909 and has remained relatively unchanged since then. After the church’s congregation decided to sell the building because of high upkeep expenses, there was a high risk of the building being torn down with a sale.
A group of local Wayne investors came together to save the historic building and repurpose it into apartments, filling a gap in Wayne’s housing needs and providing a unique option for high-end, modern living in downtown Wayne.
The new Sanctuary Apartments have undergone renovations to preserve the exterior of the building as it is repurposed into six apartment units — two three-bedroom, two two-bedroom, and two one-bedroom units.
New modern finishes and lighting, such as cherry wood cabinets and globe pendants, blend with many of the original architectural details preserved in the building, including 37 original stained-glass windows kept throughout the units.
The three-bedroom units are in the old sanctuary of the church and feature 20-foot ceilings, two levels and an open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and living spaces.
The garden-level units feature tall ceilings up to 11 feet, providing a unique amount of natural light for this level.
The architect for this remodel is Roy Ley with Hoke Ley, an architecture and interior design firm in Lawrence, Kansas.
He has designed several buildings in Wayne, including State Nebraska Bank & Trust’s Main Branch in downtown Wayne and its SNBuilding at 1010 Main St. The general contractor is Otte Construction from Wayne.
***
For more information, follow Sanctuary Apartments Wayne on Facebook.