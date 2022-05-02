O’NEILL — Northeast Community College in O’Neill will offer a training course in early May for those who operate a piece of machinery that is among one of the leading causes of workplace injuries.

Forklift Safety Training will be Wednesday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Northeast Community College extended campus, 505 E. Highway 20, Room 132.

The emphasis in this course is the safe operation and maintenance of forklift trucks, electrical pallet jacks and narrow aisle equipment. Discussion will include hands-on training and how to evaluate the performance of your operators.

The Nebraska Safety Council comprehensive training program communicates valuable information from which new and experienced forklift operators may benefit. Topics such as general safety, pre-operation, operation core safety rules and load handling will be covered. Other topics such as safety rules for different types of lift trucks and battery maintenance also will be discussed.

The course covers mandatory instruction required per OSHA guidelines.

There is a fee to attend the class, which is taught by Glen Lammers.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College at 402-844-7000.

In other news

Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort

Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit to the city by the U.N. chief, an attack that shattered weeks of relative calm in the capital and upset a tentative return to normal.

Putin, Zelensky to be at G20 meet, says host

Putin, Zelensky to be at G20 meet, says host

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo says that both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to attend the G20 summit to be held in Bali in November.

Water main flushing continues

Water main flushing continues

The Norfolk Water Division’s annual water main flushing program continues during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day. It is estimated the flushing program will be completed by Friday, May 27. The public is asked to refrain from park…