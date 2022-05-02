O’NEILL — Northeast Community College in O’Neill will offer a training course in early May for those who operate a piece of machinery that is among one of the leading causes of workplace injuries.
Forklift Safety Training will be Wednesday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Northeast Community College extended campus, 505 E. Highway 20, Room 132.
The emphasis in this course is the safe operation and maintenance of forklift trucks, electrical pallet jacks and narrow aisle equipment. Discussion will include hands-on training and how to evaluate the performance of your operators.
The Nebraska Safety Council comprehensive training program communicates valuable information from which new and experienced forklift operators may benefit. Topics such as general safety, pre-operation, operation core safety rules and load handling will be covered. Other topics such as safety rules for different types of lift trucks and battery maintenance also will be discussed.
The course covers mandatory instruction required per OSHA guidelines.
There is a fee to attend the class, which is taught by Glen Lammers.
Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College at 402-844-7000.