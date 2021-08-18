Guests can look forward to a variety of styles within the arts at the Norfolk Arts Center's seventh annual ’Fork Fest on Friday, Aug. 20, in Johnson Park.
Diversity extends within band genres, vending artists and food truck selections. The event will focus on local artists and musicians while also welcoming food trucks from as far away as Omaha. Even though there will be several different styles to suit everyone's tastes, the planners are aiming for a "vintage vibe," said Elley Coffin, program coordinator at the arts center.
"We just want it to have a unified vibe and element," she said.
This year marks the full-fledged return to activities. While ’Fork Fest was held last year, COVID restrictions forced the cancellation of some features, such as the beer garden. The organizers made the most of it, though, by letting guests bring their own beer and spacing out the vendors. This year the beer garden has returned and everything is back to normal, although planners adhere to health department guidance and will have some precautions, such as more hand sanitizing stations, in place. There are no restrictions.
"We want to still be safe ... so, of course, we want to take sanitary precautions," Coffin said.
Live music frames the timeline of the event, from 4 to 11 p.m. Artists may vend their handiwork from 4 to 10 p.m., selling products like digital artwork, woven goods and even guitars crafted from cigar boxes. A highlight of the night, the "Food Truck Rumble," is from 4 to 8 p.m. and allows guests to purchase a ticket allowing them to have samples from every participating food vendor.
So far there are 15 artists signed up to sell their wares. Guests can eat from the six food trucks currently available, with offerings ranging from seafood to pizza.
What Coffin is most looking forward to, personally, is seeing everyone get together and have fun. All the different elements coming together will make for a fun night of community bonding.
"Everyone's ready to get out and do stuff, so we're trying to embrace that energy and make it a big year for ’Fork Fest," she said.