Four new trees have been planted at Little Panthers Preschool as part of a forestry grant recently received by Norfolk Public Schools.
The district was awarded the Community Forestry grant from the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (LENRD), according to a news release. NPS administrators accepted the check on Sept. 14.
An urban sunset maple tree was planted on the playground to provide shade. Flanking the front driveway of the preschool building is a sun valley maple, which will grow to be about 50 feet tall.
Two big cis plum trees were planted on the terrace at the front of the facility. The flowering trees will grow to be about 15 feet tall. All four will give students the opportunity to learn about seasonal leaf changes and to compare and contrast leaves.
The grant, which was nearly $1,000, paid for 75% of the tree costs, with NPS paying the remaining amount, said Melissa Jantz, school principal.
“With a new facility, we wanted to add some new trees to the property and were made aware of the opportunity to apply for the grant,” Jantz said. “(LENRD) was extremely helpful and came up with a plan for the placement of the trees with how much space we had. It was great we could add four trees and we could get some that were more established to grow.”