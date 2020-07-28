HARTINGTON — Kevin Robert Haug of Fordyce appeared in Cedar County District Court for sentencing Monday in an attempted murder at his home in Fordyce in July of 2019.
In a May court appearance, Haug accepted a plea deal in front of District Court Judge Bryan C. Meismer, pleading no contest to the following four charges: assault in the first degree, a Class II felony; operation of motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class IV felony; and two counts of attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, a Class IV felony.
The plea deal also included the prosecution’s dismissal of two other cases against Haug involving drug charges and violation of a protection order.
Meismer sentenced Haug to 5 to 18 years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for attempted murder; one year and revocation of driver’s license for two years for flight with a motor vehicle; two years for each of the counts of assault on a police officer. Haug was given credit for the 374 days he has been incarcerated and will be eligible for parole after nine years with good behavior.
According to a Cedar County affidavit, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Haug attacked James Olson with what appeared to be a machete and then left the scene.
Haug’s estranged wife called 911 and told dispatchers that Haug had stabbed Olson at her home in Fordyce.
Representing Cedar County, attorney Ed H. Matney of South Sioux City said his pre-sentencing investigation indicated Haug was evaluated as having a positive chance for a successful rehabilitation.
Haug’s attorney, Frederick Bartells of Norfolk, asked for leniency in sentencing, citing it was a particular bad time in Haug’s life as previously he had little contact with law enforcement.
Haug was married for 24 years, had four children and ran several successful businesses in Yankton.
Haug apologized to his family and the police officers for his actions before sentencing was concluded.