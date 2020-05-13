HARTINGTON — Kevin Haug, 45, of Fordyce has pleaded no contest to charges arising from an incident in which he stabbed a man last year.
Haug pleaded no contest to charges of first-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and two counts of attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle in Cedar County District Court on Monday as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents.
The charges arise from an incident in Fordyce last July when Haug broke into the house of his ex-wife. After breaking in, he attacked and stabbed a man in the house using a corn knife with a 10-inch blade and a filet knife with a 7-inch blade, according to court documents.
The man sustained a cut on his forehead, a stab wound in his upper abdomen that required surgery, a deep cut to his left hand and cuts on his lower abdomen, according to the documents.
Several other charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement. Haug is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27.