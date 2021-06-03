A grassroots effort to raise money to benefit local breast cancer patients and survivors will mark its 10th year with a “Garden Party” later this month.
For the Girls will host its annual fundraising gala from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the Norfolk Country Club.
Makala Williams, a spokesperson for the group, said the event would be a celebration of promises: “Every year we have a theme. This year our theme is ‘Promise.’ We made a promise to you, Northeast Nebraska, that we would continue to support you.”
For the Girls began in 2011 when a group of women — some of whom were breast cancer survivors — and medical professionals felt the desire to raise funds for Northeast Nebraska residents who were facing breast cancer challenges, Williams said.
In its first year, the nonprofit organization partnered with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to host the event, but Williams said they were so encouraged by local interest and local support for the cause, the group opted to become independent.
It’s been a success ever since.
“Two years ago, we reached the million-dollar mark,” Williams said of the amount of funds raised. “About 85% of the money goes directly back into the community.”
The funds raised in past events have helped with the purchase of needed medical equipment at Faith Regional Health Services and Fountain Point. For the Girls also has given fuzzy, pink robes to patients who are going through treatment at the Carson Cancer Center and has donated to the hospital’s Hope Fund.
“What they do is help with wigs, gas cards and hotel vouchers or anything a patient might need,” Williams said.
Funds also are donated to assist patients and survivors with the mental and emotional aspect of a breast cancer diagnosis.
Between 10% and 15% of the funds raise each year by For the Girls is donated to the National Breast Cancer Research Foundation in New York City, which Williams said uses the vast majority of its funds to pay for research.
“A lot of the money is being spent directly for the cause or the reason we want it to be spent,” she said.
Another part of For the Girls’ mission is education. Each October the organization hosts For the Girls University, which is free for a survivor and a guest to attend.
“We try to do some sort of educational piece,” she said. “We’ve done genetics, mental health, updates on some of the research they’ve done with breast cancer.”
Williams said the annual gala usually takes place in February, but pandemic restrictions led organizers to push back the date to June and to choose a venue with outdoor accommodations to go with this year’s “Garden Party” motif.
The 10th anniversary celebration gala will include speakers from the organization’s board of directors, a silent auction and a live auction, entertainment and a special champagne toast.
“We’re going to go outside and try to get everybody in the shape of a ribbon. We have a drone to take a photo,” Williams said. “We’ll do a toast and a big picture, and we’ll do our ‘big ask.’ ”
In addition, Williams said tickets to the Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln later this summer will be up for grabs at the event.
Sponsorship opportunities for the event are still being accepted. Individual tickets may be purchased and donations can be made through www.norfolkforthegirls.org.