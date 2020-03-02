For the Girls Norfolk has reached the $1 million mark in donations in its fight against breast cancer.
Eight years ago, a small group of women, some of them survivors and others friends of the cause, started For the Girls to offer a support group for breast cancer survivors, improve local breast cancer services and donate money dedicated toward research in hopes of a cure for the disease.
"It was just a dream to be able to provide an organization that would support those who are fighting or surviving or dealing with grief after losing someone," board member Lori Williams said. "We just knew there could be something, and it was actually the brainchild of Diane Brennan. She's the one who came up with the idea."
Williams said that because everyone in the community knew from the start that the funds raised would stay local, they never had any difficulty raising money.
Last month, For the Girls’ annual fundraiser at The Stables included music, cocktails, dinner, music entertainment, live and silent auctions and a presentation from 2009 Great American Comedy Festival amateur contest winner Sam Adams. The organization officially achieved the $1 million milestone at the eighth annual event.
The mission of For the Girls is to identify unmet services and resources available to breast cancer patients in the area, support women emotionally through the nonprofit organization — specifically women battling cancer — raise awareness of breast cancer in the geographic area and support ongoing research that is vital in finding a cure to breast cancer.
For the Girls organizers knew they would hit the milestone at the event, and once the mark was officially hit, balloons were released, and a prize was given to the woman who pushed the number to the $1 million mark.
For the Girls has seen a steady increase in fundraising numbers each year since its inaugural fundraiser, Williams said. There are approximately 300 individuals who attend the fundraiser each year in support of the organization and its mission.
"I can't think of a single person who doesn't personally know someone who has gone through breast cancer," Williams said. "Whether it's a family member or a co-worker or a friend or neighbor, virtually everyone, unfortunately, has been touched by breast cancer."
For the Girls keeps 80 percent of its funds local, with the money dedicated toward numerous supplies and equipment, including:
— Robes for breast cancer patients at Faith Regional Health Services’ Carson Cancer Center
— Navigator 2.0 probe system and cart for Faith Regional
— Plastic surgery tattoo device for breast reconstruction
— Breast MRI, 3D mammogram, L Dex, Faxitron and Magseed biopsy navigation machines.
The funds also go toward providing physical, mental and educational support to those who need such assistance.
Last year, For the Girls granted proceeds to a counseling firm in Norfolk to help those affected by breast cancer.
To provide emotional support, For the Girls started For the Girls University, an event in October that is free for survivors and a guest that emphasizes the importance of testing and receiving the proper emotional support.
"We want to be known as the organization that is supporting breast cancer fighters and survivors in Northeast Nebraska in a medical, educational and emotional way," Williams said.
The remaining 20 percent of funds raised by For the Girls is donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. In hopes of finding a cure, research is necessary, and Williams noted that For the Girls ensures each year that funds are donated to the top research organization.
While a bulk of the funds raised by For the Girls comes from each of its annual events in February and October, community members also have made an impact throughout the calendar year through regular donations to the organization.
"While For the Girls gets credit for being an amazing organization, the truth is, our community is For the Girls," Williams said. "You as individuals, doctors, businesses and patients, together, all of us are For the Girls. We all support For the Girls, and we support each other."
"We are so grateful and proud of what we and the generous community have been able to accomplish in eight short years."
* * *
Want to donate?
To donate to For the Girls, visit www.norfolkforthegirls.org/donate.