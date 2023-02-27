More than $25,000 was raised at For the Girls’ “Driving for a Cure” fundraising auction at Courtesy Ford in Norfolk on Saturday evening, helping in the organization’s dedication toward women fighting breast cancer.
The mission of For the Girls, which is based in Northeast Nebraska, is to “help women in Northeast Nebraska win the fight against breast cancer by supporting their medical, emotional and educational needs,” according to its website.
Faith Regional Health Services presented the auction that was part of Saturday’s event. The relationship between the two organizations has been mutual since For the Girls was founded in 2013.
Makala Williams, a board member of For The Girls, said the organization had given “hundreds of thousands” of dollars to Faith Regional in support of its breast cancer projects. Since 2013, For the Girls also has donated about 10 medical machines to Faith Regional.
“We always try helping them when we can,” Williams said.
At Saturday’s event, items valued from $50 to $5,000 were up for bidding, most of which were baskets full of home and beauty goods. The most expensive items sold were front-seat tickets to a P!NK concert at $2,400. The most popular item of the night was a raffle glove box, with only one box containing diamond earrings.
An estimated crowd of 300 people was in attendance for Saturday night’s auction, including U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, Norfolk Chamber of Commerce president Austen Hagood and community members.
Williams described the community support as “phenomenal” and attributed the organization’s success to Northeast Nebraskans.
“We would not be able to do anything without community support,” she said.