Recruitment looks different these days for Southeast Community College and Central Community College. Campus tours have started up again in full force, but permanent changes also have been made.
“There are a million things we have needed to do and wanted to do, and other things took priority,” said Bailey Michaels, admissions representative at Southeast Community College. “When COVID hit, it forced us to make innovative changes and we aren’t going back.”
According to Michaels, recruiting virtually has been beneficial in many ways and freed up time for admissions staff. They have worked hard to utilize social media and virtual meetings.
“The way we work with high school counselors being able to Zoom with students across the state we aren’t going to go back and change that. That’s been amazing, and we should have always been doing that.”
Having direct conversations with students and connecting with them through multiple avenues has helped admissions to be more intentional. Janel Walton, dean of enrollment management at Central Community College, said they are focusing more on students who are seriously considering attending CCC.
Even through a global pandemic, Central Community College maintained similar enrollment numbers for full-time students, gaining a few hundred students. There is no true way to know if change in number of students between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school year is due to the global pandemic. SCC lost about 1,000 students — the biggest change among the colleges interviewed.
“Students who wanted and were really interested in CCC really did seek us out versus students who just went to every booth to get swag and fill out a card,” Walton said. “We are getting a more accurate pool of students who are interested in attending in the fall.”
Having strong relationships with high schools and high school counselors has also helped community colleges reach students.
Many high school students take classes through community colleges for college credit. Michaels believes that this familiarity makes community colleges more attractive to students.
“I think people are nervous to make big moves right now,” she said. “They are familiar with SCC; they already have a connection, and their counselor is familiar. It’s a comfortable and natural progression to the next step.”
For students feeling the financial costs of the pandemic, the low costs of community college is also a draw. Walton said that if students don’t see themselves getting the true college experience and are going to be online anyway, they would rather choose the less expensive option.
“A lot of people are questioning if things aren’t going to be normal,” she said. “ ‘Am I better off doing classes online and staying at home?’ Because what they were anticipating at their four-year school isn’t the reality right now.”
Both Walton and Michaels are trying to make the most of the situation and help students to have the best experience possible.
“COVID has changed the way we do work, and we panicked there for a minute and then got our bearings,” Michaels said. “I think we do a better job now of how we do our work because we have to be more efficient.”