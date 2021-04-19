For 10 weeks, students at Lutheran High Northeast prepared to perform “Footloose” as their spring musical. That hard work paid off as the students strutted their stuff for family, friends and more during performances in Norfolk.

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation’s largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Closing arguments begin at officer’s trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Closing arguments began Monday at the murder trial of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, with the city of Minneapolis on edge against a repeat of the violence that erupted last spring over the video of the Black man with Chauvin’s knee on his neck.

Libraries receive improvement grants

Fourteen Nebraska public libraries recently received project funding, thanks to the generosity of a lifelong educator, the late Shirley Kreutz Bennett of Lincoln.