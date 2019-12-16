A food fight led to the arrest of a Norfolk woman on Sunday.
Brooke Brumbaugh, 34, was arrested in relation to 10 Madison County warrants and criminal impersonation Sunday after police were called to a Norfolk restaurant where several people were reportedly throwing food, being disruptive and causing a scene.
The subjects left the restaurant in two vehicles before the police arrived, but one of the suspected vehicles was stopped near Third Street and Grove Avenue.
While talking to the people in the vehicle, an officer noticed a woman in the back was trying to hide her face. The officer asked her to uncover her face and give her name.
With her face uncovered, the officer recognized the woman as Brumbaugh from past contact with her. Brumbaugh had given the officers a false name and birth date, although she continued to insist she was not Brumbaugh after being recognized, authorities said.
After confirming Brumbaugh’s identity, the officer arrested her. Brumbaugh was taken to the Norfolk jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.