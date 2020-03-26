A few changes have been implemented this week at the Norfolk Good Neighbors office in Norfolk because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For the safety of the volunteers and public, the Good Neighbors advisory board has reduced the hours and made modifications. In addition, food donations are not being taken from households until further notice.
There is adequate food in the pantry, and regular food deliveries are scheduled to arrive.
Allene Johnson, who manages the Good Neighbors office, said the office has its regular volunteers and church volunteers as needed. There is plenty of food available.
Anyone needing food should call 402-644-8155 and make an appointment to have it boxed and ready to be picked up. Anyone needing help with rent or a utility bill should make an appointment. All appointments will be between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on weekdays.
Anyone with a cough or illness is asked not to come to the pantry or office.