A semi-loaded with cattle was involved in an accident with a car about 2 miles west of Lindsay on Thursday morning.
Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said deputies with his office responded to a semi-car collision on Highway 91, just west of 475th Avenue at 8:01 a.m. Thursday.
The investigation revealed that a 2000 Freightliner semi, pulling a 1995 livestock trailer loaded with cattle, was attempting to turn eastbound, from a private drive just west of 470th Avenue on the north side of Highway 91 onto the highway. As the Freightliner was turning east onto the highway, a 2009 Dodge Journey traveling westbound on Highway 91 collided with the cattle trailer.
The driver of the Freightliner, Gary Johnston, 81, Lindsay, was not injured in the collision. The driver of the Dodge vehicle, Cory Groenke, 48, Lindsay, was transported by Lindsay Rescue to the Boone County Health Center with minor injuries, the sheriff said.
During morning commute hours, Platte County was blanketed in a heavy fog. The foggy conditions are believed to have contributed to the collision. The heavy fog also created an additional hazard for first responders and other personal at the scene.
Damaged during the collision were the livestock trailer and the Dodge Journey.
Lindsay Fire and Rescue personal responded to the scene, transporting Groenke, while also assisting with traffic control.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, who also assisted with traffic control.
Seatbelts were in use by both drivers at the time of the collision. No citations have been issued.
The accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.