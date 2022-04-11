First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) recently awarded $20,000 to NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska. This donation is among $880,000 in impact grants awarded to 44 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. The grants supports programs dedicated to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small-business development.
In Nebraska and western Iowa, FNBO awarded $610,000 in impact grants to 28 organizations.
NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska provides support for down-payment and closing-cost assistance for the purchase/rehabilitation/resell program.