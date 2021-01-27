Kristine Flyinghawk of Niobrara has been appointed Native communities manager with the Center for Rural Affairs.
The center works alongside the Omaha Nation and Santee Sioux Tribes, as well as the Nebraska Indian Community College, to nurture food systems. This work includes offering activities to foster cultural traditions, improve diets and health, support families growing fruits and vegetables, and develop small businesses.
“Kristine has contracted with the Center for several years as the Santee farmers market manager, and with nutrition and food demonstrations in the community, as well as at the market,” said Sandra Renner, Farm and Community director with the center. “I'm excited Kristine has decided to bring her talents to the Center and our team full time.”
Flyinghawk previously worked at Santee Community Schools, where she taught family consumer science courses. She also taught Native American Beading, Native American Textile Construction, and Introduction to Entrepreneurship as dual-credit classes at Nebraska Indian Community College.
She recently completed her master’s degree in family and consumer science through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“In working with the center for several years, I have come to love and appreciate the kindness and focused work each person does,” Flyinghawk said. “I'm excited to be a part of the growth in the programs the center is serving, and I look forward to helping come up with new ideas on how to approach some of our goals as a team.”
She also oversees staff and work in the Santee Sioux and Omaha Nations, as well as outreach to other tribes in the region.
Flyinghawk is based out of her home office in Niobrara and can be reached at kristinef@cfra.org or 402-380-7006.