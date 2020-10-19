Flu immunizations, case update given

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware Monday of 42 additional COVID-19 cases across the district: 19-Holt, 4-Pierce, 2-Brown, 6-Antelope, 3-Cherry, 2-Rock, 4-Knox, 2-Boyd.
Due to the influx in cases and resources and time needed to contact cases and ensure close contacts are notified, there has been a gap created in completing recovery contacts. NCDHD reaches out to each positive case before reporting the case as recovered. NCDHD is working diligently to close the gap on active cases as quickly as possible.
To increase transparency with the nine-county district, NCDHD will begin to report a total number of new cases received in the last 14 days to help community members understand an estimate of active cases. As of Monday, the NCDHD region has added 297 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.
NCDHD will be hosting the following upcoming drive-through public influenza vaccine clinics this week.
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 3 to 5 p.m. Chambers Fire Hall;
3 to 5 p.m. Ewing – City Hall (enter from Spruce Street);
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. O’Neill – NCDHD (enter alley from the east);
Thursday, Oct. 22, noon to 6 p.m. Valentine – United Methodist Church.
To fast track the clinic process, complete the vaccination form online prior to arrival and have a copy of your insurance card with you. If unable to complete vaccination form prior to the clinic NCDHD will have hard copies available and will be making copies of insurance cards as needed.
As of Monday at 3 p.m., North Central had 1,157 Total Cases (TC), 460 Recoveries (R), 20 Deaths (D), and 297 total cases reported in the last 14 days.
By county, it is: Antelope: TC: 153, R:43, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 47, R: 12; Brown: TC: 73, R: 19, D: 2; Cherry: TC: 106, R: 58, D:5; Holt: TC: 242, R: 48, D: 3; Keya Paha: TC: 6, R: 2; Knox: TC: 273, R: 142, D: 1; Pierce: TC: 184, R: 91, D:8; Rock: TC: 73, R:45.