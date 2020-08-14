Florida man jailed following chase

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Florida driver on Wednesday evening following a chase that reportedly had the driver going more than 140 mph.
Cody Thomas, public relations director for the patrol said a trooper observed an eastbound Acura sedan speeding on Highway 59 south of Wausa at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday.
The same vehicle had been observed traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 20 about 30 minutes earlier, Thomas said.
The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated to over 140 mph as it fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit, Thomas said.
As the vehicle crossed Highway 81, it continued straight onto 872nd Road, which is a gravel road. The vehicle slowed to about 60 mph, but continued for several miles before voluntarily coming to a stop.
The driver, Jesus Santiago, 28, of Eagle Lake, Florida, was taken into custody without incident. Santiago was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license and traffic violations.
Santiago was lodged in the Cedar County Jail.