Pierce County continues to be in a flood warning.
Because of the recent rains, the North Fork of the Elkhorn River near Pierce was expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service to issue the warning that now extends into Saturday afternoon.
At 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the water level was 12.7 feet, a little more than a half of a foot above flood stage. The National Weather Service said the maximum river stage in the past 24 hours was 12.8 feet, and the river was expected to rise to a crest of 13.3 feet just after midnight before falling below flood stage Friday evening. At 14 feet, the access road to the river gauge site is flooded.
Ditches were full, and some roads were closed because of the water crossing them. Portions of Old Highway 98 north of Pierce were submerged early Wednesday and remained under water early Thursday morning. The Pierce Fire Community Emergency Response Team advised no travel on that road and urged people to use extreme caution when in the area.
Emergency management personnel from Region 11 also reminded citizens not to travel on any roads with water running across them.
“With the 2019 flood so fresh in all of Northeast Nebraskans’ minds, it’s difficult to not panic when any type of flooding occurs,” said Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager. “One thing that can be done now to be proactive about the flooding is to make sure your sump pumps are plugged in and in working order.”
More rain is expected throughout the day and into the evening hours as a cold front moves into the area. County and city officials are continually monitoring the progress of the waters of the North Fork.
Updated Sept.2 at 9:47 a.m.
Story posted Sept. 1 at 1:14 p.m.
A crest of 12.1 feet was expected to occur Wednesday evening. Widespread lowland flooding is expected.
A press release from Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, was issued early Wednesday afternoon saying water would fall below flood stage just after midnight as it begins to recede.
