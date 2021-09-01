Pierce County is under a flood warning.
Due to the recent rains, the North Fork of the Elkhorn River near Pierce is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service to issue the warning at 11:20 a.m.
A crest of 12.1 feet is expected to occur this evening. Widespread lowland flood is expected.
A press release from Region 11 Emergency Manager Bobbi Risor issued early Wednesday afternoon said water will fall below flood stage just after midnight as it begins to recede.
Ditches already are full and cresting. Some roads are closed because of the water crossing them.
Emergency management personnel reminded citizens not to travel roads with water running across them.
“With the 2019 Flood so fresh in all of Northeast Nebraskan’s minds, it’s difficult to not panic when any type of flooding occurs,” Risor said in the release. “One thing that can be done now to be proactive about the flooding is to make sure your sump pumps are plugged in and in working order."
County and city officials are continually monitoring the progress of this water.