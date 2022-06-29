Based on Mike Flood’s victory speech in his win Tuesday night over Patty Pansing Brooks in the 1st Congressional District special election, it sounded as though he was running against President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Flood discussed the change that is needed after their Democratic leadership has coincided with the highest inflation in 40 years, record high gas prices, government spending out of control, savings dwindling, retirements at risk and more Nebraska families running out of money at the end of each week.
“Today, across the 1st Congressional District, Nebraskans made their voices heard loud and clear. Tonight, they sent an unmistakable message to Washington that America is on the wrong track and it’s time for a change in leadership,” Flood said.
“Under Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s one-party rule and reign of error, things have gone from bad to worse,” Flood told a group of more than 200 supporters about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Midtown Event Center.
The state senator and former speaker of the Legislature said Nebraskans are ready for “common-sense, conservative values that have made our state and our nation great.”
“We’ve done this before in the late 1970s,” Flood said. “Joe Biden’s tenure is starting to look a lot like Jimmy Carter’s. America’s economy was struggling with stagflation. We were laid low on the world stage in the late 1970s and too many Americans doubted that fundamental premise in America that their children’s lives would be better than their own, but remember, Ronald Reagan’s morning in America was just around the corner.”
The unofficial results were 60,068 votes, or 53.17%, for Flood and 52,913 votes, or 46.83%, for Pansing Brooks. That translated to a lead of just over 7,000 votes.
Flood had plenty of support from the Republican base. Among those attending and speaking at his party Tuesday were state Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, speaker of the Legislature; Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen and Jim Scheer of Norfolk, a former speaker of the Legislature.
“It’s another great night to be a Republican in Nebraska,” Pillen said.
Early on, the results didn’t look so good for Flood as Pansing Brooks held the lead. Pillen said he thought many Democrats had voted with early ballots and made the early returns “out of whack.”
“It created a short-term little bit of tension,” Pillen said. “Mandi (Flood’s wife) might have been sweating a little bit.”
The special election was necessary because U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican, resigned. Coincidentally, Fortenberry was sentenced to two years of probation earlier Tuesday for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.
Flood and Pansing Brooks will meet again in November during the general election.
Nebraska's 1st Congressional District covers part or all of 12 eastern Nebraska counties. It includes Bellevue, La Vista, most of Papillion, Lincoln, Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk, among other communities.
Flood won 11 of the 12 counties — all except for Pansing Brooks’ home county of Lancaster. Pansing Brooks captured nearly 57% of the vote there, but Flood took Sarpy County by 770 votes and won every other county with at least 64% of the vote.
Pillen said he told Flood early on when the returns were coming in that Tuesday was the preseason and “the championship game is in November.”
“But it’s really good to win in the preseason, right?” Pillen told the crowd.
Both Pansing Brooks and her campaign manager, Chris Triebsch, said it may take more time to educate 1st District voters about the implications of losing the right to seek an abortion, but that the abortion ruling gave their campaign a significant boost in the past few days.
“We were supposed to lose by 10 points,” Pansing Brooks told supporters late in the evening.
“We are at the front end of the momentum,” Triebsch said, “and it will carry us all the way to November.”
Pansing Brooks and her team hope to continue picking up momentum going into the November election.
“Though we came up a bit short tonight, our numbers at the polls today provided that we are right on track to win our ultimate goal of a full term in November. These results send a clear and powerful message that Nebraskans are ready to fight for change and I am ready to deliver. We had a lot of momentum heading into today, and that momentum will be fully realized come November, so tonight is a cause for celebration. We are exactly where we need to be.”
Flood acknowledged that he needs to do more to boost his support in the Lincoln area, one of the only pockets of Democratic strength in the district. Flood's victory was narrower than in previous elections, when Fortenberry would easily beat Democratic challengers with more than 60% of the vote.
“I recognize that I have work to do,” Flood said.
In a statement, Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said the narrower-than-expected margin shows the need for more national party support in rural areas that are often viewed as unwinnable.
“Sen. Pansing Brooks connected with voters and started to change the political landscape of Nebraska,” Kleeb said.
Overall voter turnout was 27.74%, with Stanton County leading the way with a nearly 49% turnout. The next highest turnout was Lancaster County at nearly 35%. Madison County had a 25.75% turnout.
Flood said there are many things that set Norfolk and the communities of the 1st District apart, including people who look out for their neighbors and care for one another. People work hard, create and build, hire and take risks.
“This is the heart of America,” Flood said. “I’m so humbled and so excited to represent every corner of this district to take the things I’ve learned here to (Washington, D.C.).
Flood was joined on stage with his wife, Mandi, and sons, Brenden and Blake.
Political notes
— Norfolk last had a representative in Washington from 1935 to 1951 when Karl Stefan represented the 3rd Congressional District followed by another Norfolkan, Robert Dinsmore Harrison, who served from 1951 to 1959. Harrison owned an oil business in Norfolk and a farm in Cedar County and served on the Norfolk School Board from 1942 to 1951.
— Clair A. Callan was the last Democrat to represent the 1st Congressional District, serving from 1963 to 1965.
— Jim Scheer offered the following comment before Flood’s victory speech, “I don’t know about anyone else, but my shoes are plum wet from the flood we just had tonight.”
— Flood said he and his supporters knocked on 15,000 doors over the past 10 days all over the district.
Editor’s note: The Nebraska Examiner and The Associated Press contributed to this story.