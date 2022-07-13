Former State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk was sworn in Tuesday evening as the 24th representative of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District in Washington, D.C.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi administered the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol in a brief ceremony with Flood and his family members.
There were no speeches or statements, but in a video feed, Pelosi could be heard congratulating the newest congressman and his family.
Later, Flood issued a statement that he was “honored to represent” the eastern Nebraska district and “excited to get to work.”
“Our team is already hitting the ground running,” he said. “In everything we do, we will be tireless advocates for the interests and conservative values of the district.”
Flood, a 47-year-old Republican, was elected in a special election June 28 to finish out the term of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned after he was found guilty in March of lying to federal investigators probing illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire.
Fortenberry, of Lincoln, had served in Congress since 2005, replacing U.S. Rep. Doug Bereuter, who didn’t seek re-election after serving 26 years.
Among those who have served in the 1st District post are William Jennings Bryan, the great orator who ran unsuccessfully for president three times; Charles Thone, who also served a term as Nebraska governor; and Carl Curtis, who served 15 years in the House and 24 years as a U.S. senator.
Flood defeated State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, a Democrat, in the special election. The pair will square off again in November to determine who will serve a two-year term in Congress.
Shortly after being sworn in, Flood gave his first floor speech, noting that Tuesday would have been the 79th birthday of his mother, Ann, who died in January.
“And although she’s a Democrat, I know she is smiling from heaven as I took my oath tonight,” the congressman said.
“I look forward to working with all of you to find solutions to America’s toughest problems,” he added. “I pledge to be honest, work for the betterment of our country and conduct myself in such a way that I honor this institution, the People’s House.”
Flood, who runs a chain of radio and television outlets called News Channel Nebraska, was first elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2004 and was reelected in 2008. During that time, he served as the Legislature’s top leader, speaker of the Legislature.
After being term-limited, Flood returned to the Legislature in 2020 and took an active role in passing tax-cut legislation and in arguing for a ban on abortion, which failed to pass. He is an advocate for the death penalty and for economic development in Nebraska’s rural communities, including his hometown, Norfolk.