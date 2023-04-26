U.S. Rep. Mike Flood announced Tuesday that he had requested funding for projects in Madison and Platte counties.
The congressman’s funding requests come as a part of the submission process for Community Project Funding (CPF), a congressionally directed spending program for projects with broad community support.
The projects under consideration include $750,000 for the Northeast Nebraska Innovation Studio and Fabrication Lab in Norfolk and $3.025 million for the 23rd Street reconstruction in Columbus.
“The Community Project Funding program allows members of Congress to directly connect community-supported projects with federal funding,” Flood said. “Most often, grant applicants must apply to federal agencies and compete against requests from bigger states. CPF gives communities across the First Congressional District another opportunity to receive the support we need to build the infrastructure and research facilities necessary for the future.”
Flood’s office accepted submissions from municipalities, counties and educational institutions. Final selections will be made by the House Appropriations Committee and are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.