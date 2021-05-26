Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed Norfolk state Sen. Mike Flood’s cryptocurrency bill into law Tuesday.
The new law allows digital banks to become chartered and traditional banks to create a digital assets department. This paves the way for the cryptocurrency company Telcoin to move its headquarters to Norfolk, which the company’s CEO, Paul Neuner, has said he plans to do.
The Nebraska Financial Innovation Act is the second of its kind in the United States. Wyoming is the only other state to pass similar legislation.