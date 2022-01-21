LINCOLN — Two governors — both past and present — endorsed state Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk for the 1st District Congressional seat on Friday.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, the current governor, and Gov. Dave Heineman, his predecessor, both said they support Flood in his race against Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who launched his campaign for a 10th term last week amid major legal battles.
Fortenberry is facing three felony charges in California related to political contributions from a 2016 California fundraiser. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in mid-February.
The governors said the situation distracts from his congressional work and his reelection campaign, and Heineman noted that Fortenberry is the only Nebraska congressman in modern times to be indicted on felony charges.
"His actions have resulted in a dilemma for 1st District voters," Heineman said. "We respect and appreciate his service but we don't want to risk losing the seat to a Democrat."
Flood, on the other hand, will be able to "focus his entire energy" on the race and on being a congressman, Ricketts said. All four men are Republicans.
"Republicans need to come together to back the strongest candidate, and that's Mike," the governor said. "With Mike Flood, we will win the 1st Congressional District in Nebraska."
Fortenberry, who has represented the eastern Nebraska district since 2005, pointed to endorsements he has gotten from other Nebraska GOP leaders, including Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, state Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and others.
“Today’s announcement is particularly disappointing because I have counted these people as friends, and you hope you can rely on your friends to stand by you when you face adversity like a false and unjust accusation," Fortenberry said in a statement.
"The voters will pass their own judgment on the character of the candidates in this race, and I will spend this year talking with them about the accomplishments, leadership and conservative values that make me the best person to earn their vote and represent them in Congress.”