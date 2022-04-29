For those who sought to offer comments on the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources’ latest flood mitigation plan but missed Thursday’s open house in Norfolk, there’s good news.
Comments are still being accepted on the 2022 state flood hazard mitigation plan through Wednesday, May 11. Comments may be offered off its state website.
The Norfolk Public Library hosted the fourth of five open houses for two hours on Thursday.
Katie Ringland of the Nebraska DNR said the state is required to have an all-hazard plan completed every five years. The department of natural resources is in charge of all things related to flood hazards, so Thursday’s open house was part of updating that plan.
The plan looks at the state as a whole, and there are some general tasks done by county, Ringland said.
To look at what the plans call for by county, those interested may check with local officials in charge. Local natural resources districts update the local plans.
“The point of this was to look at the risk of flooding for the whole state,” she said.
Such activities as insurance claims, critical facilities, flood risk, mitigation options and recovery sources were examined while putting together the plan.
According to the Nebraska DNR website, the plan development process will benefit Nebraskans and the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources in the following ways:
— Increase understanding of Nebraska's flood risks.
— Incorporate Nebraskans' concerns into future planning.
— Give local communities a plan to build upon.
— Position Nebraska and its communities for more funding.
A draft of the plan is offered on the website https://dnr.nebraska.gov/ and is 216 pages. It also is possible to search for the keywords, Nebraska Flood Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Ringland said so far at the earlier open houses, there hasn’t been a lot of response from the public.
“We did receive a lot of responses from the communities throughout the planning process from the agencies and the communities that chose to participate in the bi-monthly meetings,” she said.
All of the sections in the plan have been out for comment before. It’s just now that the entire draft is offered for comment, Ringland said.
Nebraska statutes require the open houses, such as the one offered Thursday at the Norfolk Public Library.