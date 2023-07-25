Congressman Mike Flood, who represents Nebraska’s First Congressional District, hosted United Kingdom parliamentary member Aaron Bell in Norfolk on Saturday.
The visit included a tour of several businesses in downtown Norfolk. Also included in the event was a briefing on the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together program.
In his comments, Flood spoke about the visit and stressed the importance of the relationship between the United States and the U.K.
“It was an honor to host Aaron Bell here in the First Congressional District,” Flood said. “The United States and the United Kingdom enjoy a special relationship that has been forged in blood as our countries have fought the free world through world wars over the last century.”
Closer to home, Flood said a good relationship with the U.K. is important for Nebraska and its citizens.
“Today, the U.K. is a major importer of Nebraska ethanol, and there is a big opportunity to continue to grow our exports. We will continue to push to expand trade and deepen this relationship for the mutual benefit of our countries and the entire free world,” Flood said.