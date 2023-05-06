LINCOLN — U.S. Congressman Mike Flood recently honored the 2023 Congressional Art Competition winner and runners-up. The two runners-up from Nebraska’s First Congressional District will have their artwork displayed in Flood’s district office and Washington, D.C., office. The winner’s artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol along with other winners from across the country.
Winner Sunnie Hinman of Bancroft-Rosalie High School submitted “Still Life Pomegranate” artwork that will be displayed in the U.S Capitol.
The “Las Brillantes Distintas” artwork of runner-up Destheny Ortega, Schuyler High School, will be displayed in the district office.
The “Go Fish” artwork done by runner-up Esperanza Garcia, Bellevue West High School, will be displayed in the Washington, D.C., office.
“We have incredible homegrown talent right here in Nebraska, and it was reflected in the submissions from artists across the First District,” Flood said. “Thank you to everyone who participated, and congratulations to Sunnie Hinman on her beautiful winning painting. It’s an honor to display the work of our local artists in the U.S. Capitol and in my offices as a part of this great decades-long tradition.”
Flood said all submissions were reviewed and rated by an independent committee of art professionals, and “I want to extend my sincerest thanks to each of them for donating their time and expertise to the competition.”