For many who feel a divide between themselves and their government, a proposed convention of states offers hope.
Around 150 people gathered at the Norfolk Public Library Friday afternoon to learn about efforts in the Nebraska legislature to bring the convention forward.
Nebraska State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings introduced a LR14 in the legislature which, if passed, would call for a convention of states.
Halloran addressed the gathering in Norfolk on Friday.
“This is an exceptional turnout,” he said. “Clearly it is an expression of the concern you all have about what’s going on with our federal government and what’s going on with our national debt.”
A convention would not be able to change the Constitution by itself, it could only propose amendment which would later need to be ratified by three-fourths of the states, Halloran said. At the convention, each state would have one vote.
Additionally, Halloran’s resolution calls for the convention to discuss:
— Term limits for Congress
— Financial restraint on the federal government
— Limiting regulatory powers of the federal government
Halloran said he has also proposed a bill that would remove delegates from the convention if the tried to introduce any issues other than the three listed in the resolution.
“If they go off the reservation and they get off topic then they will be called back by the State of Nebraska and their votes would be null and void,” he said.
Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk also spoke. He said of the three things the convention would take, the regulatory powers are the most important.
“The regulations are what’s killing us. The regulations are what take my ability to handle your problems away when I go to Lincoln,” he said. “If we can trim the beauracrats from writing the rules that we live under, we are going a very good direction.”
Flood said examples include delays in the Nebraska Expressway System caused by the Corps of Engineers and regulations on creeks.
Flood said many in Congress would better service their constituents if they knew their time was limited.
“Term limits are good. The longer you’re in office, the more it becomes about you,” he said. “I know, I was the speaker for six years. It is human nature. People start orbiting around you.”
Halloran noted that the resolution does not call for a balanced budget, but fiscal restraint. This is because a balanced budget requirement would likely mean an increase in taxes, he said. Instead, fiscal restraint would likely mean limiting the national debt to a percentage of the GDP.
THE NUMBER of people who attended surpassed even the volunteers who helped organize the event.
“A month ago we would never have thought this was going to go this way,” said Steve Jessen, who helped organize the event.
Flood said the attendance was a sign.
“The fact that we have this many people tells me there’s a clear message from the people I represent that you want to see this changed,” he said.
Halloran was impressed by how many people attended, he said.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “It got the adrenaline pumping.”
Will Perrigan came to the event after hearing about it from a friend not long ago, he said. Before that, he’d never heard of a convection of states.
He got excited when he started reading about it though, he said.
“I immediately wanted to get involved. It just feels good to know I can do something at this point,” he said. “I’m definitely on board.”
FLOOD SAID Halloran’s resolution has his support.
“What Sen. Halloran proposed is a good idea, and I’m supporting it,” he said.
Halloran said he has the votes to pass the resolution, if he can get it out of committee.
If the legislature does pass the resolution, Nebraska will be the 16th state to call for the convention. Article V says that if a majority of states call for the convention, Congress must organize one, Halloran said.
It would take 34 states to successfully call for a convention, but believes the movement will gain momentum as more states pass resolutions identical to his, he said.
“When you get a third of states signed on, you get the momentum,” he said.