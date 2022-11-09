It looks as though U.S. Rep. Mike Flood found the right recipe to keep the 1st Congressional District in the hands of a Republican.
Flood, while explaining what it took to win on Tuesday night during his victory speech in his hometown of Norfolk, discussed all that went into his campaign, starting when he decided to run for the 1st Congressional District seat in January.
“On Jan. 16, when I announced my candidacy, I announced that we needed a change in leadership in Washington,” Flood told a crowd of enthusiastic supporters at Divots. “And I’m excited to say, ‘We’re about to fire Nancy Pelosi.’ ”
Flood explained how he worked hard, listened to voters across the 1st Congressional District and shared their vision this year.
Flood gave his speech about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he opened up a lead of more than 10,000 votes over former state Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks. Flood was leading in every county in the 1st District except the heavily populated Lancaster County, where Pansing-Brooks is from.
“We’re going to end the Democrats’ one-party rule in Washington,” he said.
Flood said this has been a challenging time for residents in the 1st Congressional District, struggling to make ends meet.
Flood said he is going to work on four major points — getting an economy that’s strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom and a government that is accountable to its citizens.
“And I’m heading to Washington with what I believe is a clear mandate from the 1st Congressional District in Nebraska,” Flood said.
That includes putting the brakes on “reckless spending,” providing tax relief, restoring law and order, securing the border with Mexico and protecting agriculture from the “Green New Deal warriors,” Flood said.
And while there has been a lot of negative focus in the country, Flood said it is important to remember that America represents a “beacon of hope.”
“If we can return to the timeless principles that built this great country, there is no limit to what we can accomplish as Americans,” Flood said. “And that’s where we start tonight.”
Flood said Pansing-Brooks also worked hard and ran a “spirited campaign.”
“I have great respect for anyone who puts themselves out there and runs for an office because it does take courage and it does take sacrifice to be in this arena. And while we do disagree on the issues, we do share love for our families and a passion for what we believe. And at the end of the day, Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks and I are both Nebraskans ... and we’re all Americans.”
Flood also expressed appreciation for U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, who was among at least 200 people who attended the victory party. He said they go back to serving together in the Nebraska Legislature.
Flood also thanked his supporters, including endorsements from 11 of the 13 sheriff’s departments in the district, support from the mayors of Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk, as well as volunteers who helped him to knock on more than 15,000 doors in the district.
“This is a vote of confidence that I take very, very seriously,” Flood said. “The trust that I’ve been given from the people of the 1st Congressional District will not be forgotten, and there is no higher honor than to represent you in Washington.”
Sen. Fischer introduced Flood. Early in the evening, Fischer said she felt optimistic about Flood’s chances, as well as many Republicans.
“We’re seeing results come in as we like, but it always is slow,” Fischer said. “I feel good about all our congressional delegation, but especially Mike. People in CD1 know who he is. Nebraskans know who he is. He’s a hard worker and very serious about his job.”
In Nebraska’s sprawling, largely rural and largely Republican 3rd Congressional District, Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., easily won an eighth term.
He defeated a pair of opponents, Democrat David Else of Overton and Legal Marijuana Now Party member Mark Elworth Jr.
Smith, from Gering, secured more than 78% of the vote. He is in line by seniority to compete with two others for the chairmanship of the House’s tax-writing Ways and Means Committee. No Nebraskan has ever served in that post.
“Though our country faces serious challenges, I believe America’s best days are ahead,” Smith said. “I am determined to do my part … to lead our nation to greater opportunity and prosperity for all Americans.”
Fischer said when she comes back to Nebraska and visits with residents, she knows there is growing frustration with President Joe Biden and his administration.
“They are upset with what they are seeing with Democrats in control of Congress. I think this election will be representative of that. I’ve always had great grassroots support in my legislative races and my Senate races. It makes a difference when you have people who believe in you and will get out and work hard for you.”
Speaking of grassroots, an officer with the Madison County GOP said there are lots of grassroots groups finding each other.
Rick Benson, who serves as secretary for the Madison County Republicans, said parents all over are seeing some questionable behavior that has been going on in schools, which has led to the rise of grassroots movements.
“These parents are riled up and they are starting to speak up,” Benson said. “They are starting to find individual leaders within the communities who are willing to speak out and people are ready to line up behind them.”
Benson said as the state has moved from partisan to nonpartisan in the 1980s and 1990s, it has allowed many political candidates and politicians to hide their beliefs.
The Republican Party will be pushing to go to partisan politics in the Nebraska Legislature, Benson said. There’s a difference between candidates, but many of them in nonpartisan races don’t show what their true beliefs are, he said.
“I think the elected leaders have kind of lost touch with what the people are going through,” Benson said. “You look at inflation and the high gas prices and the leadership on the national level doesn’t seem to care. When the elected people don’t feel your pain, then you got a disconnect and there are problems. Eventually people say, ‘Enough is enough.’ ”