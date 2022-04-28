State Sen. Mike Flood claims he isn’t superstitious, but still, he doesn’t like to take chances.
The Norfolk state senator was the featured speaker Wednesday during the Madison County Republicans’ monthly luncheon at Black Cow Fat Pig. He also is running for the 1st Congressional District seat vacated by Jeff Fortenberry.
Following his talk to the Republicans, which included a recap of highlights of the past legislative session, Flood was asked in the event that he defeated fellow state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln on Tuesday, June 28, in the 1st Congressional District special election, would he suggest to Gov. Pete Ricketts an appointment from the 19th District to take his seat?
Flood told the 75 people at the event that he doesn’t have anyone in mind and would not offer any names to the governor.
“I feel like that’s jinxing myself,” Flood said. “It is an honor to represent Madison County and southern Pierce County in the Legislature and I want to make sure that my attention right now is on (the 1st Congressional District) race. It will be totally up to the governor.”
Flood said if he is elected and Ricketts does make the appointment, that person would have to run in 2024 for the seat and would be limited to a little over six years.
“And I do believe this is especially important because if the U.S. Supreme Court decides that states do have the right to regulate abortion and that decision comes in June, knowing Pete Ricketts, there will be a special session to consider whether or not Nebraska should have abortion,” Flood said.
It would be possible that whoever is appointed would immediately have to vote on a bill that would give Nebraska the right to end abortion, Flood said.
When discussing the past session, Flood said the biggest story of the session was all the “meaningful tax cuts” that were passed. He said his biggest disappointment was the Legislature falling three votes short to end abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court gives states that right later this year.
Flood said he also wanted to point out the work done by Steve Jessen of Norfolk, who helped to get the Nebraska Legislature to pass a bill calling for a Convention of States.
“He’s a warrior,” Flood said of Jessen.
Nebraska became the 17th state to call for a Convention of States to consider making changes to the U.S. Constitution if 34 states pass it.
Nebraska’s bill asks the convention to impose term limits, fiscal restraints on the federal government and limits on the federal government's power and jurisdiction.
“Steve Jessen, you put in as much time as I do on all issues,” Flood said. “I could look over the lobby and see that cowboy hat. He was absolutely out working over the crowd.”
Flood said he also appreciated the work of fellow state Sen. Brett Lindstrom and former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, who also attended the event.