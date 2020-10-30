RANDOLPH — Ground is scheduled to be broken next week on the first phase of a nearly $6 million flood control project here.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, in partnership with the City of Randolph and the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, will begin construction of a flood risk management project along Middle Logan Creek in Randolph and is marking the occasion with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m.
The formal ceremony will begin at a location near the city’s RV parking area, west of Sholes Road Bridge and east of Nebraska Street.
Afterward, attendees will be encouraged to gather at the dig site located nearby to break ground. In the event of inclement weather, the formal ceremony will take place at the City Auditorium, 119 N. Main St., in Randolph, followed by breaking ground at the dig site.
The construction contract for Phase 1 of the flood risk management project was awarded in September to Shinn Kellogg of Albia, Iowa, for $5.78 million.
“Phase 1 will include removing and replacing the Bridge Street and Sholes Road Bridges and widening the Middle Logan Creek channel from just downstream of the Jackson Street Bridge to upstream of the Sholes Road Bridge,” said Tim Goode, Corps project manager. “Work is expected to be complete by September 2022.”
Phase 2 work will include continuation of bridge removals and channel widening with contract award anticipated in the summer of 2021 and completion in the spring of 2024.
Once complete, the channel and bridges will have greater carrying capacity to allow the 100-year flood event to safely pass through the city.
Guest speakers will include Randolph Mayor George Bradley, Mike Sousek, general manager of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, and co-owners of Shinn Kellogg, Roger Shinn and Frank Kellogg.