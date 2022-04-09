LINCOLN — State Sen. Mike Flood accepted the Nebraska Republican Party's nomination Saturday to appear on the ballot for a special election to fill the remainder of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The development, announced at the state GOP headquarters in Lincoln, could set the stage for a preview of the November general election, depending on the outcome of the May 10 primary.
"I want to just say how honored I am to be the choice of the Nebraska Republican Party for this June special election," Flood said after the nomination was announced.
Flood, a Norfolk senator who had already secured the backing of Republican leaders including Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman, stands a strong chance of winning the GOP primary race. On the Democratic side, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is favored to win the primary.
If that happens, Flood and Pansing Brooks will square off in the Nov. 8 general election. But first, they will face each other in the June 28 special election to fill the remaining term vacated by Fortenberry.