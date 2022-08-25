Congressman Mike Flood is calling for unity amid tensions in the Nebraska Republican Party.
The former state senator urged Republicans to reunite at the “Truth in Taxes” GOP meeting on Wednesday afternoon at Black Cow Fat Pig.
“What I want more than anything is unity, unity, unity,” Flood said. “We are up against a foe that is well-funded. They're bringing in money every single day after that abortion decision.”
Flood’s call to action comes after old-guard conservatives took over the Nebraska Republican Party from Gov. Pete Ricketts at a June convention. And as the Nov. 8 general election approaches, Flood is asking the party to come together again.
Flood will be competing against state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in the November election for the 1st Congressional District seat.
“My hope is that as a county party, and as a state party, we're all on the same page,” Flood said.
One attendee of the “Truth in Taxes” meeting followed up Flood’s plea for unity by urging Republicans to start “giving again” after people stopped donating to the party in light of the GOP convention turmoil.
“They were very disgusted or frustrated or whatever with the party, and I’d like to encourage them to start that back up again,” the attendee said.
But Flood said it’s going to take a lot of grace from both sides of the GOP to unify ahead of the election.
“Even though you may disagree with something said, keep investing, keep investing, keep investing,” Flood said, “but not just your money, your positive thoughts (too).”
Another attendee of the “Truth in Taxes” meeting brought up Jim Pillen, a candidate for Nebraska governor. The person asked Flood about Pillen’s silence ahead of the election.
Flood’s response was that similar to the rest of the GOP, Pillen needs a unified Republican Party.
“(Pillen’s) done good things for his hometown in Columbus, which is close here to Madison (County),” Flood said. “And this year, I'm hopeful that we can all go forward. …we need to be unified. And that only happens with communication.”
Unlike Pillen, who recently refused to debate his opponent Carol Blood, Flood has pledged to debate Pansing Brooks twice this fall.
Election integrity
Election integrity remained a key topic within the “Truth in Taxes” meeting, as some attendees brought up voting machines to Flood.
Flood said he signed a petition to put voter ID on the upcoming ballot, which would require voters to show their IDs at election locations.
“It is not unreasonable to expect somebody to show their ID. I think a great majority of Nebraskans, including many Democrats, agree with that,” Flood said.
Public hearings planned
Republicans at the “Truth in Taxes” meeting also heard from Elizabeth Hallgren, the community engagement director with the Platte Institute, which is a conservative think tank.
Hallgren discussed Legislative Bill 644, which is also known as the Truth in Taxation law. The bill was passed by the Legislature in 2021.
Hallgren said LB 644 requires cities, counties, school boards and community colleges to engage directly with taxpayers when they wish to raise taxes by more than 2%, plus any real growth from the previous year.
Hallgren said LB 644 requires special public hearings to be scheduled from Saturday, Sept. 17, through Wednesday, Sept. 28, after 6 p.m. No action will be taken at the meetings, but officials are expected to present information about why the tax increases are needed. A time for public comment also will be allowed.
“They're required by law to be held after six o'clock so that all of us working people can actually attend,” Hallgren said.
Madison County’s special “Truth in Taxation” hearing is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center at Northeast Community College, according to Hallgren. A practice hearing will be held by the Platte Institute on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. at the same location.