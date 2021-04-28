Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, per the direction of the White House, announced Tuesday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags can return to full-staff. Flags have been flying at half-staff since April 20 in honor of former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died April 19.
The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations.
BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (AP) — A Texas man died after going into cardiac arrest when he was attacked by an aggressive swarm of bees outside his home, authorities said.
The old bridge where Michael Carnes’ boyhood innocence shattered no longer exists.
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — Zero patience for the company of others? Anyone who’s ever wanted their own private island getaway now has a chance — and it might be less expensive than you’d think.
MADISON — For decades, Madison County has been providing people who move onto a new place in the country with up to a 30-foot culvert for a new lane — if needed.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror who cast one of the unanimous votes to convict a white former Minneapolis police officer of killing George Floyd said deliberations were primarily spent trying to convince one person who was uncertain about part of the jury instructions.
A solid alliance between Nebraska concrete companies is doing its part to help cancer patients cope with the financial strain of the disease.
Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools recently won the top prize in a national popcorn-based education challenge from the national Popcorn Board.
MADISON — Following lengthy discussion earlier this month, the Madison County Board of Commissioners made the county a Second Amendment sanctuary county on Tuesday.