Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, per the direction of the White House, announced Tuesday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags can return to full-staff. Flags have been flying at half-staff since April 20 in honor of former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died April 19.

Court list for April 28, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Chauvin juror says guilty verdicts could have come quicker

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror who cast one of the unanimous votes to convict a white former Minneapolis police officer of killing George Floyd said deliberations were primarily spent trying to convince one person who was uncertain about part of the jury instructions.