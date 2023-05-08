Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced Monday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the victims of the deadly shooting in Allen, Texas.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, May 11.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Mauricio Garcia, 33, as the suspect in the killing of eight people at a Texas outlet mall. Garcia was fatally shot Saturday by a police officer who happened to be near the suburban Dallas mall.

Tags

In other news

Georgia native finds his niche at Nebraska

Georgia native finds his niche at Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE — Although Landon Tadich wasn’t raised on a farm or ranch, he’s worked alongside the best and brightest in the livestock industry and is wrapping up his master’s in beef reproductive physiology this spring at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s West Central Research, Extension …

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police are preparing to arrest the hospitalized driver of an SUV that slammed into a crowd, killing eight people waiting for a bus Sunday outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas. At least 10 others were injured, authorities said.