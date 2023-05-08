Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced Monday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the victims of the deadly shooting in Allen, Texas.
Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, May 11.
The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Mauricio Garcia, 33, as the suspect in the killing of eight people at a Texas outlet mall. Garcia was fatally shot Saturday by a police officer who happened to be near the suburban Dallas mall.