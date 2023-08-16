Flags to be flown at half-staff

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the victims of the deadly wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.
Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, Aug. 18.
The death toll from the fire has increased to more than 100, with Hawaii Gov. Gov. Josh Green saying, “We are heartsick that we’ve had such loss.”
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deployed a team of coroners, pathologists and technicians along with exam tables, X-ray units and other equipment to identify victims and process remains, said Jonathan Greene, the agency's deputy assistant secretary for response.