Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, April 23, in honor of former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford of Omaha, who died earlier this week.
“Brad was a dedicated public servant, who cared deeply for the state of Nebraska,” Ricketts said.
Ashford served Nebraska’s Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from January 2015 to January 2017. Ashford also served 16 years in the Unicameral. He was a state senator from 1987 to 1995 and from 2007 to 2015.
Flags will be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Saturday, April 23, until sunset on the same day.