Pursuant to a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29, flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff for all federal buildings on the date of interment for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.

With the date of interment now set, flags should be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Jan. 8.

“Throughout his long career of public service, Harry Reid was instrumental in passing landmark legislation that made a positive difference in the lives of countless Americans and made our nation stronger and safer,” Biden said in his proclamation. “His devoted service to our nation was not about power for power’s sake. It was about the power to do right by the American people.”

Chicago cancels classes after union backs remote learning

CHICAGO (AP) — Leaders of Chicago Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the latest development in an escalating battle over pandemic safety protocols in the nation's third-largest school district.

Biden decries Trump backers' 'dagger at throat' of democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump and his supporters of holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” in a forceful speech Thursday marking the anniversary of the deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol. He warned that though it didn’t succeed, the insurrection remains a s…

Flags to be flown at half-staff

Neligh set to host second job, career fair

NELIGH — The City of Neligh Economic Development Office will host its second annual Antelope County Career & Job Fair on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh.

Commissioner files

MADISON — Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, who was elected to represent District 3 in 2018, filed Wednesday morning for reelection to the post.

County officials to get gradual pay raises over four years

MADISON — Madison County’s elected officials, who have been toward the bottom of pay with similar-sized counties, will be getting raises over the next four years that should put them toward the top and middle with similar-sized counties.