Flags to be flown at half-staff

Pursuant to a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29, flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff for all federal buildings on the date of interment for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.
With the date of interment now set, flags should be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Jan. 8.
“Throughout his long career of public service, Harry Reid was instrumental in passing landmark legislation that made a positive difference in the lives of countless Americans and made our nation stronger and safer,” Biden said in his proclamation. “His devoted service to our nation was not about power for power’s sake. It was about the power to do right by the American people.”