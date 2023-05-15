In honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 15.
BERLIN (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.
Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Deep in a cool, damp cave in Vermont, tens of thousands of furry, chocolate brown creatures stir.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
CONQUEIROS, Portugal (AP) — The world's oldest dog recently celebrated his 31st birthday, according to Guinness World Records.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has ruled that a law banning licensed federal firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 violates the Second Amendment and is unconstitutional.
A Laurel woman accused of murder in the Aug. 4, 2022, death of 86-year-old Gene Twiford has pleaded not guilty to all three of her charges.