In accordance with U.S. law, the American flag should be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 3, from sunrise to sunset in observance of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service — honoring firefighters who died in the line of duty.
The U.S. Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to remember America's fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the tax-exempt, nonprofit foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor our fallen fire heroes and assist their families and coworkers.