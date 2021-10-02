In accordance with U.S. law, the American flag should be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 3, from sunrise to sunset in observance of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service — honoring firefighters who died in the line of duty.

The U.S. Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to remember America's fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the tax-exempt, nonprofit foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor our fallen fire heroes and assist their families and coworkers.

In other news

Portion of Seventh Street closed

The City of Norfolk is asking drivers to find an alternate route if they had intended to use Seventh Street from Norfolk Avenue to Madison Avenue.