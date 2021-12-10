Bob Dole was honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history.”
Dole’s casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall for a public “celebration of life” featuring Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, actor Tom Hanks and the U.S. Army Band. Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, will also then lay a wreath in his honor.
Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, served nearly 36 years in Congress, more than a decade as GOP Senate leader and was his party’s presidential nominee when he lost to Bill Clinton during the 1996 election. In February, he announced he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.
To honor Dole, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, in accordance with an amended proclamation from the White House, has extended the time that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff through Saturday, Dec. 11.