Flags grow out of cornfield

The cornfields along Highway 32 south of Pilger are now shadowed by a U.S. flag, flying high over the hills of Northeast Nebraska. A 120-foot flagpole a mile east of the Highway 32 and Highway 15 junction is ringed with five shorter poles. At a special ceremony Nov. 10, a super-sized 30-foot-by-50-foot U.S. flag was run up the staff.

Below it flies an 8-foot-by-12-foot MIA-POW flag, and in a semi-circle on the ground below, flags of the armed services: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.

The land on which the lighted flags will be displayed was donated by Ardyth Molacek of Howells. Design of the project, its construction and materials were donated by Molacek and her family in memory of her late husband, Cpl. Don R. Molacek.

Friends and neighbors helped lay 105 yards of concrete around the base of the flag, rimmed with red rock. The lighted flag can be viewed from both highways 15 and 32.

