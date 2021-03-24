Flags at half-mast NDN

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, that took place Monday.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset Saturday.

At the White House, President Joe Biden ordered the flags lowered to half-staff. They had only just been raised to full staff on Monday, after the president issued a similar order last week following the shooting in Georgia.

