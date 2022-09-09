LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth II had served as head of state in the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, ascending to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952. Her reign as queen was the longest of any British monarch. She died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Scotland at age 96.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of her interment.

