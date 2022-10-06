Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff this weekend in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday.
Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Friday, Oct. 7, until sunset on Sunday, Oct. 9.
As Americans gather for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Washington, D.C., Nebraskans honor and remember the brave men who made the ultimate sacrifice in the state this year. Lincoln fire inspector Donald Gross — Jan. 4; Elwood volunteer fire chief Darren Krull — April 7; retired Cambridge fire chief John “JP” Trumble — April 22; Purdum volunteer fire assistant chief Mike Moody — Oct. 2.
During this year’s national memorial service, Ponca Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Bob J. Kneifl and Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Dennis M. Bender also will be honored.