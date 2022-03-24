Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced Wednesday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags were to be flown at half-staff to honor former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Albright served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 1993 to 1997 and as secretary of state from 1997 to 2001. She died Wednesday at age 84, according to a statement issued by her family.

Flags are to be lowered to half-staff immediately and return to full-staff at sunset on Sunday, March 27.

Tags

In other news

Turkey wants NATO focused on cease-fire

Turkey wants NATO focused on cease-fire

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says this week’s meeting between NATO leaders should be focused on ways of securing a cease-fire in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and not just on sanctions and deterrence.

American weekly jobless claims at lowest level since 1969

American weekly jobless claims at lowest level since 1969

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in 52 years as the U.S. job market continues to show strength in the midst of rising costs and an ongoing virus pandemic.

Wallets, IDs but no survivors found in China Eastern crash

Wallets, IDs but no survivors found in China Eastern crash

WUZHOU, China (AP) — Mud-stained wallets. Bank cards. Official identity cards. Poignant reminders of 132 lives presumed lost were lined up by rescue workers scouring a remote Chinese mountainside Tuesday for the wreckage of a China Eastern flight that one day earlier inexplicably fell from t…

Flags at half-staff to honor former secretary of state

Flags at half-staff to honor former secretary of state

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced Wednesday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags were to be flown at half-staff to honor former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Woman rescued, man arrested after pursuit

Woman rescued, man arrested after pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol — working with Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies — rescued a woman and arrested a Newman Grove man following a pursuit in rural Madison and Boone counties.

Saudi Arabia says it's not responsible for high oil prices

Saudi Arabia says it's not responsible for high oil prices

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it “won't bear any responsibility" for a shortage in global oil supplies after a fierce barrage of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels affected production in the kingdom, the world's largest oil exporter.