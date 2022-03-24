Flags at half-staff to honor former secretary of state

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced Wednesday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags were to be flown at half-staff to honor former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.
Albright served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 1993 to 1997 and as secretary of state from 1997 to 2001. She died Wednesday at age 84, according to a statement issued by her family.
Flags are to be lowered to half-staff immediately and return to full-staff at sunset on Sunday, March 27.