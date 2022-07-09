With flags already at half-staff for the victims of the parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, the assassination of Japan’s former prime minister will keep them that way an extra day.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags were to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, July 10, in honor of Shinzo Abe, who served as prime minister of Japan in 2006-07 and again from 2012 to 2020.
“Shinzo Abe was a great statesman, whose leadership and effective diplomacy made an impact far beyond Japan’s borders,” Ricketts said. “During his tenure, Prime Minister Abe helped grow meaningful trade and investment partnerships between Nebraska and Japan. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to personally thank him during a trade mission in Tokyo a few years back. Nebraska’s prayers are with Japan as they mourn his death.”
Flags are flying at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, July 9, and now will remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, July 10, in remembrance of Abe.