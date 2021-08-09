An American flag making its way around the country made a stop in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon.
Kevin “Shorty” Stoterau of Tea, South Dakota, carried it from Sioux Falls to Norfolk on his motorcycle. Stoterau, a member of the Vietnam Veterans Legacy Veteran Motorcycle Club, handed it off to Rod Nelson of Decatur, who took it to Omaha on Sunday to be displayed during a fundraising event before it continues its journey around the country.
The flag’s journey began Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas. It will travel through all 50 states — including Alaska and Hawaii — before being returned to Las Vegas. Eventually, it will be displayed at the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The effort is sponsored by Nation of Patriots, a nonprofit organization that supports disabled veterans and their families, said Stoterau.
The hand-off in Norfolk was coordinated by the local Elks Lodge. Members arranged to have local American Legion Riders meet Stoterau on Highway 81 and escort him to the Norfolk Veterans Home, where the flag was turned over to Nelson, who is the Elks Club’s state veterans service chairman.
The flag had previously flown over the White House and on the USS Eisenhower.
“We are very proud to take on this responsibility,” Nelson said, when accepting the flag.