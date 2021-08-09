Traveling flag

KEVIN STOTERAU (right) and Rod Nelson are shown with the American flag that is making its way around the country in support of disabled veterans and their families. Stoterau brought the flag to Norfolk on Saturday, and Nelson took it to Omaha on Sunday. From there, it will continue its journey around the country.

 SHERYL SCHMECKPEPER/CORRESPONDENT

An American flag making its way around the country made a stop in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon.

Kevin “Shorty” Stoterau of Tea, South Dakota, carried it from Sioux Falls to Norfolk on his motorcycle. Stoterau, a member of the Vietnam Veterans Legacy Veteran Motorcycle Club, handed it off to Rod Nelson of Decatur, who took it to Omaha on Sunday to be displayed during a fundraising event before it continues its journey around the country.

The flag’s journey began Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas. It will travel through all 50 states — including Alaska and Hawaii — before being returned to Las Vegas. Eventually, it will be displayed at the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The effort is sponsored by Nation of Patriots, a nonprofit organization that supports disabled veterans and their families, said Stoterau.

The hand-off in Norfolk was coordinated by the local Elks Lodge. Members arranged to have local American Legion Riders meet Stoterau on Highway 81 and escort him to the Norfolk Veterans Home, where the flag was turned over to Nelson, who is the Elks Club’s state veterans service chairman.

The flag had previously flown over the White House and on the USS Eisenhower.

“We are very proud to take on this responsibility,” Nelson said, when accepting the flag.

Tags

In other news

Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California

Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California

Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather.