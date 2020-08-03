Five new cases reported

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department has been made aware of five additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district.
Through case investigations, it was determined two cases in Knox County were contracted by community spread, one case in Knox County was due do direct contact with a positive case, one case in Holt County was contracted through community spread, and one case in Antelope county was contracted through community spread.
All close contacts have been determined and asked to quarantine.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said the case count as of Monday at 3 p.m. was 89 Total Cases (TC), 70 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D).
The totals for the eight counties are as follows:
Antelope: TC: 19 R: 15, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 1, R:1; Brown: TC: 0; Cherry: TC: 4 R: 2; Holt: TC: 11 R: 6; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 35 R: 28; Pierce: TC: 17 R: 16; Rock: TC: 2, R: 2.